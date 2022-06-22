Shamshera actress Vaani Kapoor to play a popular porn star's lookalike in Dinesh Vijan's Sarvagunn Sampanna? [Deets Inside]

After Shamshera, Vaani Kapoor will play the role of a popular porn star's lookalike in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Sarvagunn Sampanna. This will be Vaani's solo-lead film since her debut in 2013.