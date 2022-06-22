is willing to deliver strong performances on screen and feels that her upcoming film is that perfect vehicle for her. But it looks like, the actress has another project in hand where she can showcase her acting prowess. If the latest report in Bollywood Hungama is to believed, Vaani is all set to play the role of a popular porn star's lookalike in ’s upcoming film Sarvagunn Sampanna. This will be Vaani's solo-lead film since her debut in 2013. She had earlier essayed a trans woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Don 3 to have Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan crossover; Suhana Khan avoids posing for shutterbugs and more

"Dinesh Vijan is making a high-concept, progressive film about a small-town girl who looks like a popular porn star. It's a special project that brings to light a very important message while entertaining the audience with its quirky storyline. Vaani plays a strong, bold, dignified woman fighting for her integrity, exposing the poor mentality of the Indian patriarchal society all along," a source was quoted by the entertainment portal.

Shonali Rattan, wife of filmmaker , is going to make her directorial debut with Sarvagunn Sampanna. She has previously assisted her husband on films like , Tum Mile, , and Shiddat and recently also worked on Goldie Behl's Zee5 series, .

Meanwhile, Vaani will be seen in a drop dead gorgeous avatar in Shamshera in the role of a performer. About her character, Vaani had said, "I'm really excited to play the role of a performer who dances her way into the hearts of people and I have some amazing songs to perform on. I'm hoping that all the songs of Shamshera become a huge success too. It's a product of our love, sweat and hard work."