Shamshera: Alia Bhatt cannot stop drooling over hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s avatar; see her reaction

Alia Bhatt has the most adorable reaction to hubby Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera's first look. The Brahmastra actress is drooling at his look as she shares her reaction to it on her Instagram. She shared the first look and wrote," Now that's a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning". with love-struck emoticon. While her fans are going in awe over her reaction and saying is that caught in 8 seconds. Alia Bhatt has always openly admitted her love for Ranbir Kapoor. When she made her entry into Bollywood in 2012 ever since then she spoke about Ranbir being her one and only crush and love and boy, today they are married. Till date, their fans are in disbelief that they are finally husband and wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)