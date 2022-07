Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's Shamshera has tanked badly at the box office. The Karan Malhotra directorial is a period action drama that failed to touch a chord with the audience. Shamshera has a production budget of Rs 150 crore and it looks unlikely that the film will even touch Rs 50 crore given the trends. It seems it is all set to make a little over Rs three crore on its first Monday. This is indeed disappointing. The only other films of Ranbir Kapoor that had such bad footfalls are Tamasha, Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos. Even Besharam did better than this. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Dulquer Salmaan-Rashmika Mandanna's Sita Ramam Trailer Out, Vijay Deverakonda fans troll Rakhi Sawant and more

#Shamshera witnessed a BLOODY FIRST MONDAY. ?Failed to breach 15% occupancy. Started the day with a minimal 6% occupancy and witnessed 8% in the afternoon only to give up at 12% peak.

? OPENING WEEKEND - 31.75 CR, First Monday - 3.25 cr (Est)

Total - 35 cr (Est) WASHOUT. — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) July 25, 2022

The project had been delayed for a while. As per critics, while Ranbir Kapoor's performance is good, the story is very outdated. Also, Sanjay Dutt's character is not written very well as per some. However, what has been criticized is the unnecessary love track of Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. People have found it mindless.

Yash Raj Films has now pinned hopes on Pathaan. The promotions of the movie have started now only. Deepika Padukone's look has been unveiled today. She is playing a lethal fierce character in the movie. Ranbir Kapoor too has now Brahmastra to look forward to. Let us hope it does well. The budget of the movie is close to Rs 400 crores.