, and starrer has opened to a disappointing performance at the box office. The movie, which has been made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, has managed to collect Rs 36 crore so far. In many places, Shamshera shows were cancelled due to less footfalls. The movie is now being termed as a big flop. And director has owned the failure by apologising for abandoning the film.

In a heartbreaking note, Karan wrote, "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine."

He continued, "Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera."

The debacle of Shamshera has come as a huge shock to the film industry as trade experts were expecting the Ranbir Kapoor starrer to rake in over Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend. But it managed to collect Rs 31.75 crore and witnessed a massive downfall on the weekdays.