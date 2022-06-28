Shamshera: Here's how Ranbir Kapoor became the BIGGEST hurdle for Sanjay Dutt to play his character Shudh Singh

Sanjay Dutt is all set to play the baddie onscreen once again. And this time he is the deadliest s Shudh Singh in Shamshera. he plays that antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor and this charming it became of one his biggest hurdles while playing Shudh Singh, ow you as? Enjoy Dutt shares a very strong body with Ranbir, he treated him like his son as eh known him since he was 9. However, his love for him left the actor concerned a lot of times, especially during their face-off and action scene. In the recent video, all the actors and filmmaker Karan Malhotra are sharing some interesting anecdotes about the film. Karan reveals how Sanjay Dutt was extremely concerned about Ranbir while doing an action scene especially when he had to hit him. Also Read - Ishqbaaaz turns 6: Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna share a glimpse of the popular TV show; fans celebrate their journey as SSO and Anika [View tweets]

Sanjay sir was more cautious while dealing with Ranbir during the action and all because he treats Ranbir like a son

Karan says, " Sanjay sir was more cautious while dealing with Ranbir during the action and all because he treats Ranbir like a son". He also said that Ranbir would tell him, "Sanjay Dutt hai yaar, main Kaise karunga (How will I do it, it's Sanjay Dutt). But Sanjay would say, "Beta main ye karunga to use lag na jaaye (What if he gets hurt)." This is so adorable!

While Ranbir in the video is seen talking about his bond with Dutt, " I’ve grown up at the age of nine and 10 having Sanjay Dutt’s posters in my cupboard. Then getting to play him in a biopic. And finally for him to be the merciless nemesis, Shudh Singh". The star boy even added that he has got beaten up by Sanjay Dutt in the film and till de, he has never gotten hit so much in any of his films and life.

He further adds, " It’s amazing that he is my antagonist. He hits me and I have to hit him on screen because that’s not what I feel for him. I see Sanjay Dutt and the kind of personality and aura he has you just wanna hug him and talk to him". He even added, "Sanjay sir always wanted me to do these kinds of films and he wants me to play the hero. So when I signed this film, he was like this is the kind of film I want to see Ranbir in and he has to do these kinds of films." Are you excited about Shamshera? The film will hit the screens on July 22, 2022.