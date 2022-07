Shamshera has finally been released on the big screen, gunning to be the next big-screen masala entertainer. Directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame, Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. It revolves around Shamshera/Balli, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor in his first double role as father and son, the messiah of his tribe, which is shunned by high-caste stooges of the British for belonging to the lower caste. The legacy and shame of the father cannot be shaken by the son as he rises once again for his people both against the British and corrupt Indian police officials like Daroga Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt.

Shamshera movie leaked online in full HD on Tamilrockers

Now, heartbreaking albeit unexpected news has come in that been leaked online. What's more, the full HD version of the movie has found its way online on pirated movie sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Filmyzilla and more similar destinations. What's even more disturbing is that the movie became available on these pirated sites within hours of its release, begging the question of how such a coordinated network exists, and what are its sources.

Shamshera movie review plot, story

BollywoodLife gave the movie 3 out of stars in its Shamshera review and wrote: “Shamshera has a very entertaining first half, capped off by a good interval block, but things dip in the second half only for proceedings to pick up again the climax, which is a major high point. completely nails it in his first double role, with both intensity and paisa-vasool mass heroism, while is deliciously diabolical. Regardless of the highs and lows, those who love 60s, 70s, 80s dacoit curry westerns of Bollywood.”

Advertisement

Shamshera also starse and , who are in fine form, but are a tad underutilised.