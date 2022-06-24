Shamshera or Brahmastra: Which Ranbir Kapoor starrer do you think will be a bigger hit? [Vote Now]

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Sanju which was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Interestingly, Ranbir is all set to make a comeback after four years with Shamshera which has Dutt as the antagonist. Today, the trailer of Shamshera was released and it has received a fantastic response. The trailer gives a hint that it’s a larger-than-life film and something that everyone would love to experience on the big screen. Now, this year, Ranbir will be having two releases, Shamshera and Brahmastra. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Travis Scott shares throwback pic of Kylie Jenner stark naked in his arms, HYBE shuts down RM's wedding rumours and more

The trailer of Brahmastra was released a few days ago and it had also received a good response. The movie also stars , , , , and , and it is slated to release on 9th September 2022.

Now, the trailers of both films have been released. So, which movie do you think will be a bigger hit?

Directed by , Shamshera also stars in the lead role. The filmmaker has earlier helmed movies like Agneepath and Brothers. While the former was a super hit at the box office, the latter didn’t do a great business at the ticket window.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is also ’s third film. He earlier directed movies like , and and both movies featured Ranbir Kapoor as a lead. Brahmastra has been in the making for more than five years, and now, everyone is keen to experience the film on the big screen.

Apart from Brahmastra and Shamshera, has ’s next lined up. The movie stars as the female lead and a few days ago, the actors had flown down to Spain to shoot for a romantic song. Videos and pictures of Ranbir and Shraddha were leaked online. The untitled film is slated to release on Holi 2023.