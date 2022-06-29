Ranbir Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Sanju which was a super hit at the box office. His fans have been eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen again, and finally, the wait will be over on 22nd July 2022 as Shamshera is all set for its theatrical release. The trailer of Shamshera was released a few days ago, and it has received a fantastic response. Well, not just Shamshera, this year Ranbir will also be seen in Brahmastra which stars his wife Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor hikes fee for next movie despite Jersey failure? Leaves director in a fix? [Exclusive]

Brahmastra was in the making for the past five years. The movie was slated to release in 2019, and later it was postponed to 2020. But due to the pandemic, it was postponed again. Now, finally, the directorial is slated to release to hit big screens on 9th September 2022, and even the trailer of Brahmastra has been released. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's PreeRan to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's RaYa and more – which TV couple's separation hurt you the most? Vote now

A few days ago, BollywoodLife did a poll that which starrer will be a bigger hit at the box office. Well, the audience verdict is out and the result is quite close. has received 51% of the votes and has received 49% of the votes. It looks like fans of Ranbir are eagerly waiting for both movies equally. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt lashes out at reports of Ranbir Kapoor picking her up from UK; Urfi Javed in Google's top 100 most searched Asians worldwide list

Shamshera is a period drama and also stars and in the lead roles. In the movie, Ranbir will be seen playing a double role, and he is quite excited about it. Talking about Brahmastra, the movie also stars , , and .

Apart from Brahmastra and Shamshera, Ranbir has ’s next and Animal lined up. Both the movies are slated to release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be becoming a father soon. Recently, announced that they are all set to welcome their first child.