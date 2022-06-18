Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has a period dacoit action drama Shamshera up for release next. And even before the promotions would begin, Shamshera's poster has been leaked online and the picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor and his character's look from the film is going viral on social media. Shamshera's filming is said to have wrapped up in September 2020. Shamshera is scheduled for a July release. Check out Shamshera leaked poster below: Also Read - Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik-Aneri Vajani and more – TV beauties MASSIVELY trolled for their looks and fashion sense

Shamshera movie poster leaked

A fan page of Ranbir Kapoor shared the poster of Shamshera on their Instagram handle. The poster has an orangish-yellow tint which goes with the period drama bit. Ranbir looks quite different than he usually looks in his films. He sports a rugged look and it might remind you of his stint as Jordan in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. Ranbir sports a wavy mane which is seen flowing along with the breeze. He has a bushy beard as well. Check out the leaked Shamshera poster here: Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Rakhi Vijan new Dayaben; makers find replacement for Disha Vakani?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Cast and other details of Shamshera

As y’all know Shamshera is a period-action dacoit drama. It is said that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a double role for the first time ever. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Shamshera also stars and . Dutt plays the lead antagonist whereas Vaani is reportedly playing a dancer in the directorial. This is the first time Ranbir Kapoor will share the screen with Sanjay Dutt. Interestingly he has previously played Sanjay in his biographical drama film, Sanju. Shamshera is bankrolled by under Yash Raj Films. The music of Shamshera is reportedly being scored by Ajay-Atul, Pritam and . Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress Keerthy Suresh goes back to her FIRST LOVE; you'll never guess what it is

Ranbir Kapoor’s other ventures

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor has Brahmastra alongside , , , and more. The film is releasing on 9th September 2022. He also has a film alongside . Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.