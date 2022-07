After 4 years Ranbir Kapoor had a theatrical release Shamshera and everyone is praising how commendable actor he is. However, the film has failed to impress the audience and critics. Many are claiming that only Ranbir Kapoor's performance is the saving grace in the film. While the fans are going gaga over RK's performance, the actor in his media interaction was questioned about his wife and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's reaction to the film. Ranbir blushed and said," Alia me Kal film Delhi. Use bohot Pyaar dia hum sab ko. She loved the film. And, I think that's a very big tick mark in my life. Ghar pe khush hai toh main khush hu. (Alia saw the film yesterday and gave us a lot of love. If my wife is happy at home, I am happy).". Also Read - Shamshera box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor starrer fails to show a jump on Saturday; heading for a below-par weekend

Alia Bhatt promotes Shamshera in the most adorable way Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: From disrespecting Nayanthara to downgrading Sara Ali Khan; 5 times Karan Johar faced backlash for his attitude

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The actor is happy with wifey's reviews who is a great performer herself. Alia even rooted for Shamshera on the day of the release by wearing a "Kapoor named sweatshirt and isn't the audience and fans to go watch the film. While Alia Bhatt who is exciting their first child is busy promoting her next Netflix release Darlings. The teaser of the film showed Alia Bhatt's different shades as an actress. The girl everyone raises benchmark with every film.

Ranbir and Alia are awaiting the release of their first film together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will the first time seen together in helmed by . The couple gave their 5 years to this film, they started the film as strangers and will now promote as man and wife and soon-to-be parents. No wonder why Brahmastra will always be the most special film for the couple. On the professional front, Ranbir is now gearing up for his next film Animal by Sandeep Vanga along with Rashmika Mandanna and 's next with . Wheel Alia Bhatt is waiting for the release of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with and will soon start filming Jee Le Zaraa along with and .