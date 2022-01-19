starring , , and was announced in 2018. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the release date was postponed. Later, it was slated to release in 2021, but again the theatrical release was pushed due to the second wave of Covid-19. Now, the movie is all set to release on 18th March 2022, but once again due to the rise in cases, theatres in many states have been shut. While moviegoers wait to know the update on the release of the film, recently, director revealed if Shamshera might release on OTT. Also Read - After KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to star next in a comedy film! Here's what we know

While talking to India Today about the film, he said, "I am looking forward to Shamshera too. I hope it releases soon, and all of us enjoy it and have a blast. To be honest it's too premature to say anything about Shamshera right now, because, currently, we are in a state when times are so vulnerable and unpredictable. We have not even ventured out into the PR zone of the film yet. But when the time is right we will talk about it for sure."

Further talking about the movie getting postponed or if it will head for an OTT release, Karan said, "This is completely my producer's (Aditya Chopra) jurisdiction, he is the most active producer I have ever worked with, in my life. He knows best and I have left it completely up to him. He is the expert and I enjoy my creative space as far as Shamshera is concerned. I have made the film with all my sincerity and all the efforts that I could put in and the film is shaped out well. Now everything is up to Adi. How he wants to place it, what his planning is, everything is in his hands. I have given my best as a director and now I have the country's best producer who is nurturing it further. What else could I have asked for?"

Meanwhile, yesterday, announced the new release date of his film Bachchan Pandey. The film will be releasing on 18th March 2022, and it will clash with Shamshera.