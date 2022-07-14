Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor starrer's run time, censor certification and total number of cuts REVEALED

Shamshera has passed through censor board, with a little more than a week to go for its release. So, what sort of censorship rating has the CBFC given the Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer and how many cuts has it got?