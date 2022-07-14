Blazing guns, sprawling vistas, rustic environs, gritty undertones and Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt locked in an intense cat-and-mouse game. The Shamshera trailer was as fitting a tribute as one could've hoped for to the almost forgotten, glorious days of Bollywood's dacoit drams, also known as curry westerns, made famous by Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra. The pre-Independence struggle gives YRF's Shamshera trailer an added flavour to savour. All in all, this one screams big-screen entertainment. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor. It's directed by Karan Malhotra of the Agneepath remake fame. Also Read - Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi; 5 times Aarya actress left everyone stunned with her choice in men

Watch the Shamshera trailer below

Shamshera censor certification

Well, Shamshera has now passed through the usual grind of the censor board, with a little more than a week to go for its release. So, what sort of censorship rating has the CBFC given the , and starrer and how many cuts has it got? Well, all you Ranbir Kapoor fans and Sanjay Dutt fans will be glad to learn that Censor Board of Film Certification in India has afforded the directorial a 'UA' censor certificate, and on top of that, not a single cut has been asked of the the Yash Raj production. Also Read - Sushmita Sen in a relationship with Lalit Modi after breaking up with Rohman Shawl – IPL creator shares dreamy vacay pics; calls Aarya actress his 'better half'

Shamshera run time

As per the the censor board certification, Shamshera has a total runtime of 158.43 minutes (2 hours, 38 minutes and 43 seconds), with the first half comprising 1 hour, 27 minutes and 12 seconds while the second half has a duration of 1 hour, 11 minutes and 31 seconds. So, the makers are promising us more than 2 and a half hours of entertainment – fingers crossed that they deliver. The trailer does look extremely good, quite possibly hitherto the best Bollywood trailer of 2022 – over to the actual film now on 22nd July. The film also marks Ranbir's comeback to the big screen after a gap of 4 years. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj, Badi Anu and Choti Anu turn into Minions as they twin in Yellow; Rupali Ganguly introduces new member of Kapadia clan