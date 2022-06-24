Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor talks about life after marriage; calls wife Alia Bhatt 'dal chawal with tadka'

Shamshera trailer launch was held in a grand way in Mumbai on Friday and the lead star of the YRF biggie, Ranbir Kapoor, was been very candid about all aspects of the film and his personal life. The actor will be seen in a never-before avatar in and as Shamshera, a dacoit who is a daredevil with the only aim to save his tribe from the atrocities of the British. At the Shamshera trailer launch event, Ranbir also spoke about his married life and how he has changed after tying the knot with the lovely Alia Bhatt, also his co-star of his next big film, Brahmastra. Also Read - Shamshera trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt pay the perfect ode to Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra's curry westerns in this tailor-made big-screen entertainer

Ranbir who is known to keep things crisp and not reveal much about his personal life won all hearts with his reply. He called the year 2022 a great year especially because he got married to Alia after waiting for several years. Ranbir said, "It has been a great year for me as I got married. In my movies, I have always played down the importance of marriage and in one I also called marriage dal-chawal," he said citing his dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, where he interestingly starred with his ex-girlfriend, Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir further said, "Alia is dal-chawal with tadka. I couldn't have asked for a better life partner," he said with a sparkle in his eyes and a beaming smile. The actor has also been missing his father Rishi Kapoor and expressed how he would have loved to see him in the Shamshera avatar. Earlier, when the teaser had released, Alia Bhatt had expressed her excitement and dubbed her husband's look 'hot'. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. There is a positive buzz around it and trade analysts are predicting that Shamshera has what it takes to lift the lull at the Bollywood box office when it hits theatres on July 22.