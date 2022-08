Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera was released in theatres on 22nd July 2022. The pre-release buzz of the film was quite good, but the movie failed to make a mark at the box office, and critics and audiences were not impressed with it. Recently, Shamshera started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, so, the audience who didn’t watch the film in theatres, opted to watch it on OTT. However, the movie is being trolled for a big goof-up that the makers did in it. Also Read - Vaani Kapoor birthday special: From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; here's why the Shamshera actress is everyone's favourite co-star

In one scene, where and are on a horse with their newborn baby, the baby's face is not visible. In one more scene, Vaani is doing some action and has the baby in her hand which is wrapped in a cloth. She has literally squeezed the cloth which means the baby is not there. Check out the tweets of the netizens who are trolling the film badly…

The baby’s worse in this shot, straight from a horror movie, has no face ? #Shamshera https://t.co/rHzsqrgISR pic.twitter.com/ZTIgf2QFD8 — Green T ☕️ (@geetmh) August 21, 2022

This scene from #Shamshera getting trolled. Vaani is supposed to hold a baby but there is no baby in the cloth she is holding. Huge mistake by director editing team and the production team. pic.twitter.com/JGo00KwHW1 — Nishad (@nishadwankhade) July 24, 2022

Shamshera was expected to do well at the box office. It marked Ranbir Kapoor's comeback after a gap of four years, the trailer and the songs of the film had received a good response, but after receiving negative reviews, the movie failed to show good growth at the box office. The film's lifetime collected was Rs. 42.48 crore.