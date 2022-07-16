Shamshera: Sanjay Dutt yelled at Ranbir Kapoor for doing Barfi; asked him, 'What is your next film then? Peda or Laddu?'

Ranbir Kapoor recalled the time when his Shamshera costar Sanjay Dutt yelled at him for doing bad films such as Barfi and then asked him if Peda or Laddu will be his next films.