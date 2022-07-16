is coming back on the silver screen with alongside , four years after playing Sanjay Dutt in his biopic Sanju. During a recent promotional event, Ranbir talked about his bond with Sanjay. He then recalled the time when Sanjay yelled at him for doing bad films such as and then asked him if Peda or Laddu will be his next films. Also Read - Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up about being called a 'cheater'; here's a look at other stars who are said to have cheated their partners

"When I was working in Barfi and Rockstar, I used to work out in his (Sanjay's) gym. He used to tell me, 'Tu do saal se yahan gym kar raha hai. Par teri body kahan hai (You are working out for the past two years, but your body doesn't show it)?' He would also ask me, 'Tu abhi Barfi kar raha hai (Right now you are doing Barfi). What is your next film then? Peda? Laddu?'" Ranbir said during a press meet.

When Ranbir was working on Sanju, DNA had reported that a drunk Sanjay Dutt had insulted the Rockstar actor for not being a macho man. After downing a few pegs during an all-night long party at Dutt's residence, Sanjay told Ranbir that he wants to produce a film with him called Laddu, after that they will make films like Imarti, and then Peda.

While Ranbir was perplexed by Dutt's reaction, Sanjay continued with his rant, "I watched Barfi! on TV recently. What made you do a film like that? @#$^&* bloody hell, you are playing me in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. I don't know how they cast you. You should be a macho man. Act in macho films. You can't be doing films like Barfi!. You should be holding guns and doing action films. Do you think actors like me, Salman and Ajay would have been around for so many years, if we had not played macho characters on screen? You have no connect with the masses and that is very important."

During the same Shamshera event, Ranbir said that Sanjay is very happy and proud with everything that he has done. "But he has always inspired me to do films of a different nature, and also films that speak to a larger audience. I’m so glad to have a father-figure like Sanju Sir, who has my back and is constantly motivating me, inspiring me," he added.

In Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in his ripped look with a six pack. He plays the dual role of the titular character and his son Balli. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Shuddh Singh who is both funny and dangerous. The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general named Shuddh Singh. Balli is a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. Directed by , Shamshera will be released in theatre on July 22.