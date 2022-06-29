Shamshera which is coming out on July 22 is a crucial film for Ranbir Kapoor and co. This is his comeback after a long break of more than four years. Karan Malhotra's Shamshera was supposed to release in 2021 but the pandemic delayed the movie. The first song from the movie, Ji Huzoor is out now. We can see how Ranbir Kapoor describes himself as a dacait in the film. He is seen dancing with a number of kids. The dance is energetic and he aces it with his moves and expressions. Ranbir Kapoor is known for his exceptional skills but it is Aditya Narayan who has floored everyone. Also Read - Drishyam actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar dies from lung infection; Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu and more offer condolences [View Tweets]

In 2020, Aditya Narayan sang Mera Naam Kizzie for AR Rahman. It was for the Sushant Singh Rajput - Sanjana Sanghi movie Dil Bechara. He is doing playback after a span of two years. The composer of the song is Mithoon. People are surprised to see how well he has rendered the rousing number. He had said that he would look at growing as a musician, and he seems to be doing just that. Take a look at the reactions...

Liked the energy of #RanbirKapoor in #JiHuzoor song of #Shamshera Choreography of Chinni Prakash is also apt to the song. #AdityaNarayan 's voice too suits RK in this song. Overall nice song but can be better. @yrf https://t.co/rc2OvmbdKy — Cifar (@cifarshayar) June 29, 2022

It's out now !!!

He Nailed it with his energetic voice ??

Everyone is praising him in comments section ?

Finally he is getting what he deserves ?❤️

Well done Adi ?#AdityaNarayan #Shamshera #JiHuzoor https://t.co/Clps1WAU8b — ????????? (@thatvirgoguyy) June 29, 2022

"Dhinak Dhin Dha...Haan Ji bolo huzoor" Her's the very first song from the film #Shamshera is out now...This is quite energetic Song,outstanding singing by #AdityaNarayan and has garden-fresh choreography? #RanbirKapoor looks well cheerful!? @yrf #JiHuzoor pic.twitter.com/G9rWHhZNnT — Sairaj D Shinde (@ClassySai) June 29, 2022

Even on YouTube, the comments for Aditya Narayan are very encouraging. A person commented, "Aditya Narayan is the real star of this track. So happy to hear his voice again. Choreography is good (especially the addition of little kiddos) but falls short of greatness in the snippet. Hope it explodes on the big screen," while another one said, "Such a fun song. Aditya Narayan's voice is so powerful, and Ranbir Kapoor's moves are energetic, looks like he really enjoyed himself here."