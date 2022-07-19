Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor calls late father Rishi Kapoor a 'big bully'; says, 'If you don't stand up to him, he will...'

Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his film Shamshera. He is going all out to create maximum buzz around this big project that also stars Sanjay Dutt. The actor is conducting several interviews in which he is sharing quite a few deets and life experiences. Recently, he spoke about his father . The senior actor breathed his last in the year 2020. He was reportedly battling cancer. Now, Ranbir Kapoor in his latest interview has revealed that his father used to be a big bully on the sets of his film and used to test his directors. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's third child; Katrina Kaif's pregnancy; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's twins, Sonam Kapoor's delivery and more viral Bollywood baby news

How did Rishi Kapoor test his directors?

In an interview with Hindustan Times, stated that . put forth a very strong stance in front of his directors and if they would agree to whatever he was doing, he would take over the project. Ranbir Kapoor was quoted saying, "My father was always a big bully and he used to test his directors. If he comes on too strong and the director doesn't hold his own and agrees to everything he says, he knows he has to take over the project." Shamshera director had directed Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath. Over this, Ranbir Kapoor said, "So he always did this testing thing but thankfully, Karan (Malhotra) is such a confident person himself that he always stood his ground." The star also named and said that even she felt that Rishi Kapoor was a big bully on sets.

Shamshera release date

Talking about the film, it is expected to hit the screens on July 22, 2022. would be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in this film produced by YRF. It is after Sanju that Ranbir Kapoor would be finally seen on the big screen once again.