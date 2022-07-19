Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor calls late father Rishi Kapoor a 'big bully'; says, 'If you don't stand up to him, he will...'

Ranbir Kapoor during the promotions of Shamshera is candidly talking about his late father Rishi Kapoor, life post marriage with Alia Bhatt and a lot more. Recently, he shared that Rishi Kapoor was a bully on sets.