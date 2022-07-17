Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April this year. Last month, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. Recently, in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Alia revealed that Ranbir’s marriage proposal was very special and he proposed to her in the middle of the jungle in Maasai Mara. Ranbir, who is currently busy with the promotions of Shamshera, recently in an interview revealed that he can’t wait to take his child to Maasai Mara. Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Controversial author Taslima Nasreen slams Aarya actress in long fiery post; says, 'She's sold to money'

While talking to Film Companion, the actor revealed that it's hard to stay in Maasai Mara as it's in the middle of the jungle and there's no internet and television. One has to wake up in the morning at 4:30 and there's just tea or coffee that a person can have.

He further added, "There's going to be a lot of this while you're driving (mimics a shaky journey), but while all this is happening, the breeze is beautiful, you're in nature. You're seeing wild animals wake up, wild animals who've just made some killing, who are eating their food, who are going to sleep. There are animals who are alert, thinking that there's a predator who's going to come. There is tension, there is beauty. It's just everything. It's what life is, you just experience it… I can't wait to take my child to Maasai Mara. I cannot wait."

Well, it looks like Ranbir and Alia’s child’s first traveling destination after the birth might be Maasai Mara.

Talking about their projects, Ranbir has Shamshera, Brahmastra (also stars Alia), and Luv Ranjan’s next lined up. Shamshera is slated to release on 22nd July 2022, and Brahmastra will hit the big screens on 9th September 2022.

Meanwhile, Alia will be seen in movies like Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Heart of Stone. A few days ago, Alia wrapped up the shooting of Heart of Stone, and pictures of her with a baby bump were leaked online.