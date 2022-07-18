Ranbir Kapoor is currently on his toes promoting his upcoming film Shamshera. The film that is going to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022 will bring back Ranbir Kapoor to the big screens after a long gap. He was last seen in Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani. And well, he is in a great space when it comes to his personal life. He got married to Alia Bhatt in April and now they are expecting their first child. So during the promotions, Ranbir Kapoor is candidly talking about his life after marriage. Just yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt launched the first song Kesariya from their film Brahmastra and during the live chat with fans, RK compared Alia to Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sushmita Sen reacts on being called 'gold digger' for dating Lalit Modi; SS Rajamouli rejected Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

praises wife

As he joined Alia Bhatt on live chat to promote the song, he stated that he was blown away by Alia Bhatt's performance in Imtiaz Ali's film Highway. It was her second film after Student of the Year. The film received critical acclaim and RK was highly impressed with her acting chops. He said, "When I saw Highway and all, I came to Ayan's house only. I was like 'ye to . nikli (She turned out to be like Amitabh Bachchan).' And in her second film. Lekin abhi biwi ke baare mein aise acchi acchi chijein bolunga to bolenge 'haan haan' (But if I say such nice things about my wife now then people won't take it seriously)."

Ranbir Kapoor's mushy comments for Alia Bhatt

This is not for the first time though that Ranbir Kapoor has praised Alia Bhatt or said good thing about her. In the past, RK called has stated that Alia Bhatt is over ambitious and that's what he loves about her. He had candidly also mentioned that he is the happiest when he is in the company of his wifey.