The Shamshera trailer was as fitting a tribute as one could've hoped for to the almost forgotten, glorious days of Bollywood's dacoit drams, also known as curry westerns, made famous by Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra. The pre-Independence struggle gives YRF's Shamshera trailer an added flavour to savour. All in all, this one screams big-screen entertainment. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor. It's directed by Karan Malhotra of the Agneepath remake fame. Prior to release of the movie, Ranbir got candid about all the talk out there of him being "casanova and cheater".

Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his public image

In a conversation with BollywoodBubble, said that people can take him for granted, can take him for a ride, he doesn't mind it as he loves his life, loves his work, loves his family, and is very grateful for everything he has in life. He added that he believes as an actor, people can say anything about him, which could either be good or bad, butut eventually what matters to him is that they must like his movies, so his focus will always be hard work and his energies will always be directed toward making a good film and it really doesn't bother him if someone bitches about him, if anyone says anything bad about him; it never boils his blood.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he reacts to such comments

Ranbir further said these comments do reach him, but he takes them with a pinch of salt and also feels it's fine that's so much is spoken about him, or if he's labelled a "casanova or cheater" as people have heard somebody else's perspective or point of view, but haven't heard his, and he doesn't think they'll ever hear it, too, but he's all right with that as he reiterated that he's here to be an actor that's all he wishes to do.