Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up about being labelled a casanova and cheater; says, 'People bitch about me but don't know my perspective'

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen on the big screen in Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and is directed by Karan Malhotra of the Agneepath remake fame