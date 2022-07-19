Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to reports of expecting twins with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor finally addressed the reports of him and Alia Bhatt expecting twins. In one of his interactions, the Shamshera actor had said that he is expecting twins and this statement of him spread like a wildfire on the Internet. But after seeing so many rumours around the same, he has reacted to the rumours. While his promotions in Delhi he was quizzed if he is expecting twins. To which the Brahmastra actor said," Don’t create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can’t reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie."

Well, the actor left the surprise element even here on if he is expecting the twins or not.

Ranbir Kaooor's statement on expecting twins that went wildfire Also Read - Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor calls late father Rishi Kapoor a 'big bully'; says, 'If you don't stand up to him, he will...'



Ranbir and Alia are expecting their first child. The actress had announced her pregnancy amid their film releases and many thought this was a promotional gimmick m. However, Ranbir lashed out at the reports of the same and said that they felt to share their happiness and they did the same. Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 this year after dating for almost 5 years. The couple got hitched on their balcony and it couldn't be more romantic. Many BTown actors fell in love with their wedding. Recently and went all gaga about their wedding on Koffee With Karan 7 and jokingly even said it was a cheap (as in affordable) wedding.