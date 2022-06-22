Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor floors fans with his dacoit avatar in Karan Malhotra's film; netizens say, 'You Just Ate It' [Read Tweets]

The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's is out. The trailer will be out on June 24, 2022. We know that Bollywood has a rich legacy of dacoit films, and Ranbir Kapoor's action entertainer takes us back to that period. In the film, he plays a slave who later becomes a rebel to snatch freedom from the oppressors. Sanjay Dutt is the main villain while plays the female lead in the movie. The teaser of Shamshera is getting wonderful response on social media. is known for his direction and people are very impressed with what they have seen so far. The cinematography and BGM is also very impressive. Also Read - Deepika Padukone stuns in a white plunging neckline dress at an event in Spain; fans call her ‘Angelic beauty’ [View pics]

The teaser gives us an indication of the scale of the movie. Sanjay Dutt looks very menacing and it looks like we are getting one more memorable character after that of Adheera from KGF 3. Shamshera was supposed to release last year but got delayed due to the pandemic. Take a look at the teaser... Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash TV show ropes in Kumkum Bhagya actor – any guesses?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A man who became a slave, then a leader & then a legend. #ShamsheraTeaser #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/qMoYg4I1hV — R (@KattarKapoor) June 22, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor is back with Bang..What a kick-ass teaser. Loved it#ShamsheraTeaser @yrf — Amitabh Kalita (@KalitaAmitabh) June 22, 2022

Ranbir THe Actor woooow wasn't expecting that much good @yrf#ShamsheraTeaser

Best wishes — ?????? (@iampathan_01) June 22, 2022

Shamshera will release on July 22, 2022. Ranbir Kapoor has an enviable line up of movies in 2022 with and Shamshera. Fans are saying that Bollywood's slump will be ended by Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Anupamaa's MaAn Live: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna open up on Anu-Anuj's baby, 'new' Kinjal, why Vanraj-Kavya turned positive and more