Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie has created an amazing pre-release buzz because of the trailer and songs. Vaani has been a part of a few films, but with last year's release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, she proved her mettle as an actor. But, netizens are wondering whether her character in Shamshera is similar to Katrina Kaif's role Suraiya in Thugs of Hindostan. Katrina hardly had two scenes and two songs in the film, and her fans were very disappointed with it.

Recently, while talking to India Forums, opened up about her character in Shamshera being compared to Katrina in Thugs of Hindostan. She said, "No yaa, because there is only so much you have seen in the trailer. One must be perceiving way more than one can understand from the trailer or the song that has come out. But there is a lot. There's an entire different arc to my character is all I can say and I can say that with conviction that it's a very different film."

She further stated that she has watched TOH and she has worked on Shamshera, so she can understand the difference and there's no comparison. However, the actress praised Katrina and said that she is glad she is being compared to her. But, she emphasized that her role is written differently and it's a different story.

Directed by , is slated to release on 22nd July 2022. The film was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, but after watching the trailer, moviegoers are expecting that their wait will be worth it.

Shamshera will also mark Ranbir’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of four years. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Sanju which was a blockbuster at the box office.