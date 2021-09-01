Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to get launched in Bollywood under 's home production banner, Dharma Productions. Before her big debut, Shanaya recently gave a glimpse of her acting skills in her debut ad. But unfortunately, it has left people divided over her decision to step into Bollywood. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Farhan Akhtar's MEGA DEAL with Netflix, Richa Chadha's jaw-dropping prep for Candy, Billie Eilish rekindles drive-in magic and more

In the video, Shanaya is seen trying to act as if she is trying to eat spaghetti in a cool way. While some people liked her screen presence and found her Bollywood ready, many people were of the opinion that she was overacting and trying too hard to make her mark. Netizens even compared Shanaya's acting skills with Chunky Panday's daughter called her 'another Ananya' in the making.

Karan Johar, who shared the clip of Shanaya's ad on social media, disabled his comment section on Twitter presumably after netizens started trolled Shanaya for her acting skills.

Oh my god, @shanayakapoor! Your hair looks gorgeous. But are you sure you have seen a bowl of spaghetti before? Thank you for this gem @the_misfit_way!? pic.twitter.com/nORYKhHCUw — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 31, 2021

Despite being trolled on social media, Shanaya seems ready to embrace the showbiz world with a bang. Whether it's attending filmy parties or hanging out with friends, she maintains a fashion-forward approach when it comes picking outfits. Her fashionable choices surely hint at a budding trendsetter in the making. 's younger cousin Shanaya is no less than a millennial diva. Even before entering the Bollywood glam world, Shanaya, 21, is at her A-game when it comes to getting her style quotient right.

Recently, Shanaya shared a video clip of her belly dance practice session on Instagram. She was seen dancing effortlessly in a brown spaghetti top and comfortable lowers. Her video clip received a lot of appreciation from friends and family.