When announced that he was launching Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of and Maheep Kapoor in Bedhadak earlier this year, it sparked a huge debate on nepotism. People slammed the filmmaker left, right and center for always giving big breaks to star kids, Shanaya recently said that she want to make people feel that she has earned this opportunity by showcasing her acting mettle through her performance.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm working very hard to prove that I deserve it. I want my performance in this film to make people feel that I earned this opportunity- that I didn't waste it or that I didn't take it for granted. I've worked very hard and I will continue," Shanaya told Zoom in an interview. She added that she is both nervous and excited about her Bollywood debut and she is just one step closer to fulfill her childhood dream.

Apart from Shanaya, Bedhadak also introduces Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya in their debut roles. The first-look posters of the film were released earlier this year by the Dharma Productions Instagram handle. The moment after the big announcement, members of the film fraternity rushed to shower best wishes in the comments section.

Bedhadak was supposed to release this year, however, for a long time, there was no update from the makers. It was then reported that Karan Johar shelved the film or indefinitely postponed due to some difficulties. Later, he cleared the air stating that the film is on track and it will go on the floors next year.

The movie will be directed by . Before her debut, Shanaya has worked on the Jhanvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena as an assistant director to understand filmmaking. The 21-year-old has already the fashion police with her stunning appearances and going by her confidence, it looks like Shanaya is ready to embrace the showbiz world like a pro.