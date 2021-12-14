Shanaya Kapoor's mom Maheep Kapoor too tested COVID positive under the Omicron's threat. The news came after Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive. These ladies had attended 's dinner party on December 8 and after that Bebo, Maheep, and have been tested COVID positive and they all have home quarantined themselves as per BMC protocols. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ahead of motion poster launch, Amitabh Bachchan shares a FIERY glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor; says ‘Dharti ka kann kann kaanp uthega’

Shanaya shared the post for her mom in this difficulty phase only to motivate her and added how life is unpredictable and we all should cherish every moment, " cherish every moment, loveumummaa". Along with the picture of her, and her baby brother. Maheep too turned emotional and shared the same picture captioning, " My world". Indeed family plays the biggest role in these tough times.

who is a mother of two kids Taimur and Jeh got a support from father to take care of her kids in this difficult time.

Randhir in an interaction with ETimes, he said, " Kareena had mild fever and body ache on Sunday and hence she underwent the test. But she is absolutely fine now. Doctors are taking good care of her. She is currently in home quarantine so I told her to send the kids to my place, but she said that Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay.”

The BMC officials reportedly said that they all tampered the BMC protocols and attended several parties, "

Actors and Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo an RT-PCR test.”

It is said that Malaika Arora Kahn, and too will do their tests as they too had attended the dinner party hosted by Karan Johar.