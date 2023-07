Bollywood diva Shanaya Kapoor is all set to star in pan India film Vrushabha starring South superstar Mohanlal. The film will be a big-budget project with Shanaya playing a central role. The movie is set to go on floors this month and Shanaya is super excited to be part of this project which will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. Shanaya landed in a pivotal role in this much-anticipated film and she will be sharing the screen with the renowned South Superstar Mohanlal. Vrushabha is an eagerly awaited film and a grand-scale venture boasting an impressive budget. Also Read - The Archies beauty Suhana Khan stuns in white; Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor echo our feelings

With Shanaya Kapoor bagging he opportunity to play a pivotal role in this upcoming magnum opus, her fans and industry enthusiasts have every reason to be excited about her performance. The film is slated to commence filming later this month, marking a significant milestone in Shanaya Kapoor's acting journey. Being cast alongside the illustrious Mohanlal is an incredible opportunity for Shanaya to learn from one of the industry's finest and showcase her acting prowess on a grand stage.

Juhi Parekh Mehta, the producer of the film, has officially announced the female lead for the highly anticipated project. Shanaya Kapoor, in her much-awaited debut, will be starring opposite Roshann Meka and will play a role that connects the past and present timelines in this epic action entertainer.

Expressing her excitement about the role, Shanaya Kapoor shared, "I am thrilled to finally face the camera and begin shooting. There is so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline has fascinated me, and the project has an impressive lineup of renowned names. It is being crafted on a grand scale. This is the kind of role any young actor would be thrilled and inspired to play, especially at the early stage of their career. It's a dream come true for me. Moreover, having Mohanlal sir on board makes me feel incredibly honored to be a part of 'Vrushabha.' I am extremely grateful."

About Vrushabha

Roshan Meka, Garuda Ram, Simran and Srikanth are part of the cast of this film and the music will be by Devi Sri Prasad. The cinematography is by Santhosh Thundyil of Krissh and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame. The art direction of the film is done by Mohan B Kere, and KM Prakash is the editor. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.