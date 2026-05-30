Shape of Momo movie review: Zoya Akhtar-Rana Daggubati backed Nepali film is a tender, emotionally rich drama

Tribeny Rai's Nepali-language drama Shape of Momo was screened at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival, and bagged top honours.

Shape of Momo movie review: Zoya Akhtar-Rana Daggubati backed Nepali film is a tender, emotionally rich drama

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is known for championing acclaimed indie projects like Shape of Momo and and award-winning documentary Turtle Walker. The popular director is positive about the road ahead for Indian independent cinema. In a recent chat with THR, Zoya Akhtar said that indie films are increasingly making waves globally. And it is because of this growing international fame that the film has managed to grab the attention of mainstream industry players. For the unversed, Tribeny Rai's Nepali-language drama Shape of Momo was screened at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival. The film is Rai's debut feature, and shows how women combat societal pressures and patriarchal expectations. At the Busan Film Festival, it won two awards including the Taipei Film Commission Award and the Songwon Vision Award in the Vision Section.

What is the story of Shape of Momo?

The film revolves around Bishnu (Gaumaya Gurung). She plays a modern woman who decides to leave her life in Delhi only to get back to her family in Sikkim. This is where the viewers are made familiar with three generations of women who live under unbearable patriarchal tradition. Even though the men are physically absent, their authority isn't.

What have critics said about Shape of Momo?

Rediff: "Born out of the Sikkimese filmmaker’s own experiences in her native village, the Nepali speaking drama is not so much a story as it is like flipping through the pages of a personal diary. A slice-of-swimming against the tide in a climate of conformity, Shape of Momo has its moments of introspection, disenchantment and epiphany. But instead of romanticising an idyllic setting to gloat in empty symbolism, Rai uses the sight of lush landscapes and sounds reverberating across pin drop silence to voice an unrest that speaks to womankind within and outside of the North East."

The Hindu: "Within its seemingly serene layers, the film offers an unflinching look at how class, conditioning, and family obligations complicate the desire for independence. Bishnu does not know how to make a perfectly shaped momo — and crucially, she does not care. The mother and sister, conditioned by lifetimes of survival, become the ones policing the shapes of the next generation’s dumplings. They enforce the very structures that oppress them out of a deep-seated anxiety regarding “what society will think.”

The Hollywood Reporter: "The title refers to Bishnu’s inability to make a conventionally-shaped momo. “It’s the taste that matters,” she declares, delivering an allegory for the shapelessness of her own personality. Gaumaya Gurung plays Bishnu in a way that allows the script to not oversell the subtext. It's a turn full of silent perception and body language. As the character tries to navigate her new (but old) reality, she realises the irony of abandoning the truths of womanhood to stand out as an antidote to fitting in."

Indian Express: "An interesting thread is raised, as the insider-outsider debate rages in the North-East, when a working-class family unit who has lived in their outhouse is asked to leave: a woman whose husband is away earning money for the family, taking care of a sick daughter, and a mutinous teenage son who resents Bishnu’s high-handed ways, and refuses to be mollified by a gift of apples. They have gone to Nepal, we are told. A break-in, never explained, becomes enough reason for the local cops to roll up a group of men, who may or may not have had anything to do with it. While never making it explicit, the film taps into the rise of suspicion and distrust, mirroring current political realities, among people who’ve lived peaceably all these years."

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