Anupam Mittal is hardly an unknown face to viewers who watch Shark Tank India. The reality show, inspired by the original American reality television series, Shark Tank was launched in 2020 and soon climbed the TRP charts. Viewers were impressed with young entrepreneurs attending Shark Tank India and speaking about their start-ups. But, along with the popularity came a fair share of controversies. Many pitchers alleged that they failed to receive the funds from the 'Sharks' as promised. Refuting all the allegations, Anupam Mittal has now broken his silence on the matter.

Anupam Mittal addresses past controversies in Shark Tank

Anupam Mittal, founder of the matrimonial site, Shaadi.com and who has been serving as one of the judges of Shark Tank India, recently penned an extensive note on LinkedIn, voicing his opinions on claims that the show is scripted. Recounting the priorly-made controversies, the entrepreneur wrote, "First it was 'Sharks do not invest their own money', then 'Oh, the show is scripted' & then 'Sharks only fund profitable cos'. In every case, it's not hard to spot a predetermined, ill-intentioned narrative with no data or sources to back said claims."

Anupam Mittal on why some deals don’t work out

Elaborating on why some business deals do not work out, Anupam Mittal cited a number of reasons. He said that a deal can be labeled as complete within 3 to 6 months, after the formalities are cleared. But, he added, "sometimes deals don't go through because the founder changes their mind, the company fails legal, financial and/or tax diligence OR the founders do not meet the obligations agreed to while accepting a 'conditional deal."

Anupam Mittal urges naysayers to stop believing factless opinions

Calling Shark Tank India to be a “powerful force for democratizing Indian entrepreneurship” Anupam Mittal urged haters to stop spreading the word of the show being scripted and pointing fingers at each other based upon “loose anecdotes and ‘expert’ opinions.” Instead the business tycoon advised them to verify the facts, and gather correct data, before slamming the show. Anupam Mittal further invited disheartened pitchers to come forward and discuss their grievances to solve the fund-related issues.

Shark Tank India judges

Other ‘Sharks’ in Shark Tank India include Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Former Shark Tank India judge, Ashneer Grover, left the show after the first season.