Shark Tank India Season 5: Who are the new Sharks and what is their net worth?

Shark Tank India is all set to return with a new season. The Business reality show is set to bring its 5th season, which will premiere on Sony LIV from January 5, 2026.

Business reality show Shark Tank India is all set to return with a new season. In Shark Tank India Season 5, viewers will get to see old and favourite Sharks as well as some new faces. This time too, select startups of the country will pitch their business ideas to the sharks in the hope of getting investment. The show will have interesting discussions on investment, mentorship, and business strategy that will inspire the youth and entrepreneurs.

Who are the Sharks of Shark Tank India?

Season 5 will see the full team of the old Sharks. These include Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Piyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl, and Amit Jain. Apart from this, some new sharks will also be added to the panel this season, who will help startups grow through their experience and investment. The makers have prepared to give a platform to more innovative and ground-level business ideas this time.

When and where will Shark Tank season 5 premiere?

Shark Tank India Season 5 will premiere on January 5, 2026. The show will be telecast on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on SonyLIV. The format of the show will remain the same as before, with a few select startups getting a chance to pitch to the Sharks after several rounds of layoffs. Only some of these pitches reach the TV, which the viewers can see.

All about Shark Tank India: Shark’s net worth

Anupam Mittal, who is the founder of Shaadi.com, has a net worth of Rs 185 crore. Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt, and his net worth is around Rs 720 crore. Vineeta Singh is the CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics with a net worth of Rs 300 crore. Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has a net worth of Rs 640 crore.

Among other sharks, Piyush Bansal is the CEO of Lenskart and his net worth is around Rs 610 crore. Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and group CEO of OYO, is the richest shark on the panel with a net worth of around Rs 16,000 crore. Kunal Bahl is the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, whose wealth is said to be around Rs 900 crore. At the same time, the net worth of Viraj Bahl, the founder of Veeba Consumer Products, is estimated to be between Rs 200 to 300 crore. All in all, Shark Tank India 5 is once again going to be full of business, investment and inspiration.

