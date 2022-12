recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival after concluding the filming for 's upcoming movie Dunki in Saudi Arabia. The Pathaan actor was honoured at the fest for his contributions to the Indian cinema. As his name was announced and he stood up, star was in total disbelief upon noticing him sitting right next to her. She has now opened up about being awestruck by Shah Rukh Khan at the fest. Also Read - Anupamaa actor Apurva Agnihotri and wife Shilpa Saklani blessed with a baby girl

During the during, Sharon was asked about her animated reaction by the interviewer and she replied saying that she doesn't get easily star struck but when she saw him, he couldn't help but gasp upon seeing him. The actress was seen clapping and mouthing "oh my god" in the viral video.

Speaking about the incident, Sharon said, "Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn't know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like," while recreating her gasping moment.

In response to Sharon's reaction, SRK was seen humbly greeting the actress with a 'salaam'. SRK fans have since then been going gaga over the clip. One fan wrote, "My favourite part of today's event, Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her.. We can't blame her, can we?"

SRK's co-star was also present at the event along with Oscar and Grammy winning composer AR Rahman. SRK and Kajol graced the stage together and recreated their Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge moments.