Shatrughan Sinha calls Aditya Dhar a role model, defends Dhurandhar amid propaganda claims

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 has broken many records. However, some people and politicians are calling it propaganda. Meanwhile, actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has voiced his opinion. Read on to know.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is doing great at the box office these days. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, has broken many records and is also getting a good response from the audience. However, along with the success of the film, it has also come into controversy. Some people and politicians are calling it propaganda. Meanwhile, actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has voiced his opinion on this controversy.

What did Shatrughan Sinha say about Dhuranddhar?

In an interview, Shatrughan Sinha said that he has not seen Dhurandhar 2 yet, but he had seen the first part of it and he liked it very much. "“I haven’t seen Dhurandhar 2, but I have seen Dhurandhar 1, and I really liked the film. I even tweeted about it. I’ve read those claims, but I wouldn’t call it propaganda. A film is a film — it has entertainment, it has grip.” It is clear from his statement that he is looking at the film as entertainment.

Shatrughan Sinha praises Aditya Dhar

Shatrughan also praised the film's director Aditya Dhar. He said that Aditya Dhar has become a role model in today's time. “I believe Aditya Dhar has emerged as a role model today. Such a fine director, such a well-made film — we haven’t seen such engaging cinema in a long time. When asked to pick his favourite among films like Dhurandhar, Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and Dhurandhar 2, Sinha said, “Dhurandhar, I liked it very much.”

Moreover, he also praised Shah Rukh Khan and called him a national icon, though he denied having watched his film Pathan. He added, “And Pathaan — Shah Rukh Khan is a national icon. Of course I like his films, but I haven’t watched Pathaan.”

When asked what he thinks about those who are opposing Dhurandhar 2, he said that he would like to say something about it only after watching the film. He jokingly said that he will not say "Khamosh" right now, but will give his opinion after watching the film. It is clear that he does not want to comment on a film completely without watching it.

All about Dhurandhar 2

On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 is doing great at the box office. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt. The film is a sequel to the first part and has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide in just a few weeks. Thus, the film is fast becoming a big hit and is maintaining its strong hold among the audience.

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