There are some shows that might not get huge TRPs but leave an indelible mark in the hearts of fans. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani was one of them. On the show, the arrogant Shaurya Sabherwal (Karanvir Sharma) falls in love with the opinionated Anokhi Bhalla (Debattama Saha). The show was loved for its unique love story and fab chemistry of the lead pair. Shaurya's character was that of a misogynist who changes after meeting the chirpy Anokhi. Fans had also liked the character of the female lead who prioritizes education over a forced marriage. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the one year of the show. Take a look at the tweets....

Yahin toh iss fandom ki khasiyat hain. Hamare show ko kabhi paid promotion ki zarurat nahin padhie. Hum fans hi kafi hain. ONE YEAR OF SAAKK #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani — Mukta Jain (@MuktaJain4) December 21, 2021

This show is implanted in our heads. Thinking of watching Spider-Man in IMAX but still thinking of @karanvirsharma9 as Spider-Man #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani ONE YEAR OF SAAKK — poonam (@poonam06638279) December 21, 2021

Thank you @deeyasingh1

For saakk

We all are grateful ??????#ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani ONE YEAR OF SAAKK — Priyanka Khurana (@Pinkuu0905) December 21, 2021

This Smile❤

This Damn Cute si Smile of Shaurya

Its his love for Anokhi which brought back a smile and a life in his life

I always watch this Cute and Innocent Dream Sequence of #ShaKhi and i will always fall in love with them again

ONE YEAR OF SAAKK #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani pic.twitter.com/1DuE75517E — Pranu (@ShaKhiDeVir_fan) December 21, 2021

Here's A celebratory nod to both of our Champs for their winning hatrick wishing for many more to come and will be their everystep of the day trying my best to be a part of that ?@Debattama_sah @karanvirsharma9

ONE YEAR OF SAAKK#ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani pic.twitter.com/G8OOfkWhRP — Asalah Khan (@asalah_khan) December 21, 2021

Main ajj hawa mein huin seriously ..

anniversary celebration

Trending mein dono position

Deba ma’am ki award

And finally cherry on the cake KV Sir se reply First time

(This is the best gift ever ) ONE YEAR OF SAAKK #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani — Waiting for SAAKK 2 (@crazytv67379150) December 21, 2021

The actors have always been appreciative of the immense fan love. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani makers are flooded with requests to make a second season maybe for OTT. Let us see what happens in the future...