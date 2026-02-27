'Shayad yeh film aapse bhi…': Taapsee Pannu urges viewers to watch ASSI [Viral Video]

ASSI revolves around a Delhi woman's fight for justice following her sexual assault, and lays stress on the obstacles she faces during the police and court proceedings.

Anubhav Sinha's ASSI, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti in key roles, had hit theatres on February 20. The makers had screened the film to the media a week ahead of the release, and it gained massive appreciation for its impeccable performances and compelling plot. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film opened to Rs 1 crore on the day of its release. In a week’s time, it has earned over Rs 11 crore worldwide.

What has Taaspsee said in new video?

Taapsee Pannu’s viral video has her urging the viewers to watch her recently released film ASSI. For the unversed, it had released against Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein. Even as the film continues to perform well in cinemas, the actress has shared with her fans that she has read all reviews and reactions that fans have been posting on social media. She also admitted to getting several messages from her fans who laud the film and also feel it is ‘uncomfortable’.

Taapsee Pannu asks viewers to watch Assi

In the same video, Taapsee says, "Itne pyaare-pyaare messages, itne validating reviews… aur most importantly, kitne saare logon ne personally iss issue ko liya hai. Kitne beautiful articles aur videos - maine sab dekhe, sab padhe. Shayad aapne bhi dekhe honge, padhe honge. Agar itne saare log likh rahe hain, itni shiddat aur pyaar se, itne jazbe se… toh shayad kuch toh baat hogi? Agar aapko lage ki dekhna toh banta hai - ki yeh kaunsi film hai jiske baare mein itne log itni gehraai se likh rahe hain - toh ek baar zaroor dekhiye. Shayad yeh film aapse bhi baat kare."

What have fans posted about ASSI on X?

On the day of the release, X was flooded with positive reviews. A user posted, "#Taapsee doesn’t just play strong characters, she makes you feel every ounce of their pain and power. #Assi is heavy but so worth it." Another comment read, "Must watch the movie Assi. @anubhavsinha’s brilliant direction and the outstanding performances by @taapsee and Kani Kusruti will shake you to the core and force you to think about what’s happening in our society.” Next reaction read, "Assi is not just a courtroom drama , it is a bold and thought-provoking social mirror."

