'She would stab me,' Saif Ali Khan reveals one thing he would not dare to do with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan is not on social media, but the handsome actor is one of the wittiest men around. He recently graced the show Feet Up With The Stars. A number of fans had posed questions for him. One of the fans commented that that he is a cool dad and it would be fun to see Taimur Ali Khan and him in a Hindi remake of Baby's Day Out. Fans will remember the movie about a baby being lost in the big bad city. But Saif Ali Khan said that it would be too tiring to do a film with his boy. He said, "It would be so tiring to do a movie with Tim. He would be like, 'I don't want to shoot anymore', after a while. It's difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together." Also, fans would know that the movie had an infant. Taimur is too cute but has crossed that age group.

The actor was also asked if he gave his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan a haircut in the lockdown and vice versa. His reply was an epic one. He said, "I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair. She is a national treasure. We are still working; we can't mess around with each other's hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn't." The lockdown was a busy one for the couple. Kareena Kapoor Khan was pregnant with her second son, Jeh, who was born in February 2021.

She also shot for the film, Lal Singh Chaddha. The couple also moved into a new home. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been entertaining guests at their new palatial abode.