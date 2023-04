Shefali Shah has proved her prowess in the Hindi film industry for years. Staring her filming career she played the wife of Amitabh Bachchan and mother to Akshay Kumar in Waqt: The Race Against Time. She continued to impress the audience with her stellar performance in films like Darlings, Jalsa, and the web series Delhi Crime. The actress recently opened up on an incident that left her feeling low and shameful. She recalled being touched inappropriately in public but preferred to stay quiet out of guilt. Read on to know about the incident that has a forever spot in her memory. Also Read - Masaba Gupta to Shefali Shah: Actresses who found forever kind of love in their second marriage

recently appeared in an ANI podcast where she spoke of her breakthrough performance in . In the same conversation, she recalled a horrifying incident from her past. 's directorial Monsoon Wedding features Shefali Shah in the role of Ria Verma who was sexually abused as a child. Talking about the movie the actress remembered being inappropriately touched in a crowded place.

The Jalsa actress told Smita Prakash, that she was walking in a market when she was touched inappropriately and felt crap about it. She also mentioned that she never said anything about it out of guilt and it's just shameful. She further addend, a lot of people thought if she did anything. Shefali said, "You feel guilty, shameful and you feel bhool jao. Shove it under the carpet kind of thing." The Delhi Crime actress doesn't think she gave it much thought as an important topic to speak about.

Shefali Shah has delivered some amazing films namely, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gandhi, My Father, Satya and more. She has also given great performances in recent films Darlings, Doctor G, and Jalsa. She will be next seen in Delhi Crime season 3 and has Human season 2 in the pipeline.