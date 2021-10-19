After going through a huge personal tragedy, Shehnaaz Gill went back to work to promote her debut film, Honsla Rakh. The actress is now basking in the amazing reviews for the Punjabi film and the appreciation for her performance. The film has shattered the box office, the first time since the pandemic. ShidNaaz fans and Shehnaazians both showered love on Shehnaaz and her genuine efforts in the film have proved to impress everyone. However, did you know who was the person behind getting Shehnaaz Gill on board the Punjabi film? Also Read - 'Hero koi aur tha,' Shehnaaz Gill indirectly mentions Sidharth Shukla as her Honsla Rakh costar Sonam Bajwa calls her the hero of Bigg Boss 13

In a recent interview while promoting the film, Shehnaaz revealed that she signed the film without even reading the script because of THIS one person, who was enough to make her get on board. You may be thinking it was Sidharth Shukla who egged her on to sign the film and make her acting debut, but no, it wasn't him. Though Sidharth has always been the wings beneath Shehnaaz's wings, she is the one taking her own decisions. And the one thing that made her sign Honsla Rakh, without any questions asked in the film's male lead, the hero, .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Shehnaaz Gill has been a fan of the singer-actor Diljit and always harboured the wish to work with him. So when she got the opportunity to share screen space with him, she just couldn't it go.

And we are glad that she didn’t since the film is getting so much love. Apart from her performance, Shehnaaz’s crackling chemistry with Diljit is also being widely talked about. Her screen presence, confidence in every frame has been noteworthy. Her typical sardarni swag that we all have come to love over the years, was a huge aspect of her onscreen character as well. And all this worked in Shehnaaz’s favour. Fans are already hailing her as a ‘powerful performer’, ‘sensational’ and calling her ‘the next big thing’. Well, we are sure this is just the start for our dear girl.