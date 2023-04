Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Jugal are back to making headlines after Salman Khan hinted at noticing something cooking between two people on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan at the trailer launch of the film. Salman Khan even asked Sana to move on, and many speculated that he was asking her to get over Sidharth Shukla's death and find new love, or was he talking about Raghav? And now once again the alleged lovebirds are making news, and there is a strong buzz that they are living together. Shehnaaz Gill's fans have even made the hashtag of their name, which is RagNaaz, and are claiming that they are happy in a live-in relationship.

However, there is no valid proof of this news. Raghav and Shehnaaz Gill's fan page have been sharing this news, and there are tones of videos of Raghav and Sana that only add fuel to the rumours of their relationship. Talking about them being toegther at the tearful luanch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, they both were extremely friendly, while appearing to pose toegther.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill and grabbing eyeballs at the trailer launch of their first film together Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Earlier, when there were reports of Shehnaaz and Raghav dating each other, the Bigg Boss 13 fame had slammed the news and called it baseless and untrue and maintained the face that they are just friends and nothing more. And ever since they arrived together at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan trailer launch, their chemistry went unnoticeable, and there are lots of fans who are sharing their videos together that claim they both are trying to hide the relationship in public.

But we wonder how Shehnaaz will react again to these rumours, especially after Salman Khan's big hint about it. The superstar clearly didn't take the name of anyone, but still, like they say, there is no smoke without fire. But if it is true, Shehnaaz Gill fans will only be happy for the girl.