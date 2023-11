Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular stars on social media. Her dating life has been under the scrutiny ever since reports came of Raghav Juyal and she being a pair in real life. Tabloids even said that Shehnaaz Gill and he were living-in together. But both of them dismissed the news. Raghav Juyal also said that it was too annoying after a point of time. But now, speculations of them dating have come up once again. This has happened because of the Badrinath pictures of the diva. Shehnaaz Gill shared pics from her trip to the holy shrine in the state of Uttarakhand. Take a look at her pics...

Did she accompany Raghav Juyal on the trip?

Now, a video of Raghav Juyal from Badrinath has also come up. We can see that he was with a few friends. Netizens are wondering if the lady with him in a blue bomber jacket and muffler hiding her face is Shehnaaz Gill. They feel it matches her outfit. The two were part of the movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Take a look at the video of Raghav Juyal here...

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill have defended her from some of the hate comments. Many said that she is hiding her affair from the world. Others trolled her for moving on in life after the demise of Sidharth Shukla. One of her fans wrote, "Those who are commenting negative on this post and judging her always whenever she go outside with her friends.... And not only those who are commenting negative but to them also who are judging her again and again.... Shame on them, Remember one thing you will get karma for your deeds.... Mahadev is watching you all," while another one commented, "Mahadev tumhare saath hai.. Fans tumhare saath hai bas aur kya chhaiye... Duniya jaye bhaad mai."

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the movie Thank You For Coming. Fans loved her bindass character in the film that had Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.