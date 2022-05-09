Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan's real bond REVEALED [Exclusive]

Shehnaaz Gill faced a lot of criticism for being too close to superstar at the Eid bash hosted by the superstar's sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Shehnaaz made her presence felt at the party amid the reports of her starring in Salman's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress looked extremely happy to be with the superstar and many questioned her relationship with him. However, SidNaaz fans stood by her and celebrated her happiness. But, still many are wondering about the bond Shehnaaz and Salman Khan share. BollywoodLife gets you an inside deets on the same. Also Read - Suhana Khan makes Mother's Day special for mom Gauri Khan with THIS gesture

A very well-placed source told BollywoodLife, "Salman Khan is Shehnaaz Gill's mentor. We all know he is very fond of her because of her honesty and innocence. Ever since Sidharth Shukla's death Salman Khan has had a lot of empathy for Shehnaaz and he has been guiding and helping her in making decisions, especially professional ones. And talking about the Eid party day, we all know how Sana is. She never shies hiding her affection for the person she likes. And she is very fond of Salman Khan before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house and the girl was just expressing her gesture, that's all. Shehnaaz is right now extremely focused and wants to grow big in her career and make her mark."

The source further adds, "Salman Khan is a thorough professional but when it comes to his people he is very protective, and he has made Sana her own and one cannot question their relationship, they are friends and he is a perfect mentor to her."

Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen at Brahma Kumaris event where she was seen talking about how attachments hurt. After Sidharth Shukla's death, there are a lot of people who sympathise with Sana for her loss, however, she doesn't want the sympathy and has learnt about life in the hardest way possible. Right now she is on her way to moving ahead.