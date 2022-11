Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently announced her collaboration with rapper MC Square which is named Ghani Syaani. She shared the first poster of the song and the two looked stunning together in a desert. Shehnaaz captioned the post as, “Dekho ji, baat toh sahi hai ki main hoon Ghani Syaani. Ye raha first poster of our upcoming song Ghani Syaani with @mcsquare. Mark the date – 5th December 2022.” MC Square aka Abhishek Baisla recently won MTV Hustle 2.0 winner. Also Read - IIFA 2023 pre-inauguration event: Salman Khan's dapper avatar impresses, Varun Dhawan teases about next film and more [View Pics]

In the poster, Shehnaaz donned an off-white glittery dress and accessorized her look with earrings. She left her tresses open. While MC Square slayed in white T-shirt and brown pants. Shehnaaz placed her hand on MC Sqaure's chest and the two posed for the snap. Shehnaaz fans were excited and thrilled after seeing the poster. One user wrote, “Proud of you always!”, while another said, “Queen of hearts!”. Another user wrote, “Best wishes as always, this song gonna be super duper hit.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has an emotional breakdown due to Ankit Gupta, will she quit Salman Khan show?

MC Square had earlier shared a cute snap with Shehnaaz and had captioned it as, “What’s Cooking?” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more: A sneak-peek at Bollywood stars' phone wallpapers

On the work front, Shehnaaz received a lot of fame and love as she participated in Bigg Boss season 13. Post that she launched her celebrity talk show Desi Vibes. She will also be seen in ’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and will feature Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge in key roles. The movie will release in 2023.

SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL AS SINGER? Shehnaaz Gill X MC Square

#GhaniSyaani & Shehnaaz Gill X MC Square trending in India at number 1 & 2 in India

SHEHNAAZ GILL X MC SQUARE