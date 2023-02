Only Shehnaaz Gill can do this! Th Bigg Boss 13 fame had Farzi star on her chat show this time where she spoke her heart out and revealed of being heartbroken by his marriage. Shehnaaz Gill mentioned to Shahid how he left many girls' hearts broken after they learned about his marriage with Mira Rajput. To which Shahid Kapoor said sorry, Shehnaaz Gill took a funny dug at him saying that his expression is extremely weird when he says 'SORRY'. And then alter in her further conversation she asked Sasha if he is loyal to his wifey Mira Rajput or not. The actor was stunned and gave an EPIC reply, saying why is she doubting him and that she will make him fall in trouble. and the duo busted out into laughter.

Watch the fun banter video of Shahid Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has been growing each other and her fans are extremely happy to see her in this bindaas conversation with Shahid Kapoor. In the video shared by Shehnaaz Gill on her Instagram, She is seen telling Shahid that she wanted to work with him Jab Awe Met and he was like, who stopped you? You should have asked Imtiaz Ali. Go and call him and asks why didn't he take you in the film. Shehnaaz Gill's answered saying let it be, he will only call me Sonya.

This confidence of Sana bowled her fans over and even Shahid was elated to see this girl shining and how. Shehnaaz's chat show has been one of the most loved shows where all the Bollywood celebs visit her and open their hearts out. Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.