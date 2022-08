Reports have been doing the rounds that Shehnaaz Gill, who was earlier a part of 's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, was ousted from the project because she signed another project. It was also reported that Shehnaaz unfollowed Salman on Instagram, which added more fuel to the rumours. However, Shehnaaz has finally broken her silence on the matter. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill to Arjit Singh: Celebs who went from being in Salman Khan's good books to bad

Reacting to her sudden exit from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram, "Lol! These rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks (ROFL emoji). I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film (two heart emojis)." Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill unfollows Salman Khan on Instagram; actress out of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan; Bollywood celebs who lost their calm on fans who tried to take pictures in the most indecent manner

Advertisement

According to reports, Shehnaaz is paired opposite singer-actor Jassie Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after walked out of the film at the last minute due to the creative differences. They have a cute love story. While Salman will romance , will romance Malvika Sharma.

Earlier, Shehnaaz had addressed the trolls who criticised her for her overfriendly behaviour with Salman at Arpita Khan's Eid bash. While Shehnaaz loves all the adulation and popularity she has on social media, she feels that this fame is just a temporary phase. She believes that if she will keep working hard, this fame will last a little bit longer but she's completely aware that someday it will all go away.