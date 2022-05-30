Shehnaaz Gill brutally trolled for wearing slippers and breaking coconut; netizens say, 'Stop acting like a kid every time'

Shehnaaz Gill recently attended a hospital integration by Brahma Kumari and she looked stunning in while, while Shehnaaz fans are going gaga over her visionary beauty, netizens are slamming her for acting like a kid every time and being over cute. She was asked to inaugurate the hospital and break the coconut, netizens pointed out to Shehnaaz that she does not know that one should remove their slippers and do any holy things, like breaking the coconut. Also Read - Vivian Dsena, Piyush Sahdev, Karan Singh Grover — 5 TV actors who found love before formally divorcing their ex wives

Take a look at how netizens are dropping hate comments on the actress. One user wrote, " Wo sab too thik hai lekin ye bacche jaisa harkat q". Another user commented," Why she is behaving like choti bachhi". The third user pointe dout that she is wearing slippers and breaking the coconut, " Chappal pehanke naral fek rahi hey woh bhi ulta"." Itna drama kyu ,ek nariyal nhi forne aata hai keval nautanki karva lo" One more user slammed Shehnaa and wrote, " Fashion k duniya me chapal kholna bhul gy madam patakte ni ha nariyal ko" One picked her on being cute everytime, " Itni Bhi Kya jabardasti ki Cuteness Dikhani".

Shehnaz was also questioned that now she doesn't meet Sidharth Shukla's mom Rita Shukla

One user questioned Shehnaaz, " Inn Dramabaazo se sidharth toh bchaya gaya nahi ... Uski mom yahi jaati thi na ? ... Shehnaaz se nariyal phudva rahi hain jo Arbaz Khan ki Gf ke saath Daaru party karr rahi thi ... Eveyyeee dramabaaz log". Another user claimed that she has forgot Sidharth and totally changed, " ssey bolo kbhi bechari sid ko mom ki haal chaal le ley siddharth ke liye hi sahi ye to poora bdl gayi". Shehnaaz who is slowly moving on over Sidharth Shukla's death has even been slammed for not meeting his mom lately.

Shehnaaz is right now focusing n her career and she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali it is reported that she might romance Jassie Gill in the movie.