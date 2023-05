Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram account and shared a few lovely messages from her fans who are congratulating the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress for purchasing a brand new house in Mumbai. It was Shehnaaz's dream to own a house in Mumbai, and here she is. The actress owns a house in the prominent circle of Mumbai, and it's a huge 3BHK apartment that has all the luxury of being Shehnaaz has become an extremely private person ever since Sidharth Shukla's death, and she likes to keep herself off the media radar.

But this special news of Shehnaaz buying a house in Mumbai is no less than a celebration; the girl is extremely close to her fans, and they are more aware of her than the media. Like the example of her purchasing an apartment, Sana had kept this news under wraps, and only a few people who were close to her were aware of it.