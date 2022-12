Shehnaaz Gill has become solid ever since she has started. She is strong and has become super independent. But there are times when people feel that she is become a bit bitter or rude, like this recent instance where Shehnaaz was spotted by the shutterbugs along with Punjabi rapper and Hustle 2 fame MC Square to promote their first song together. Shehnaaz's tone got a bit rude when she says MC Square, 'Gaana gao, ye log sirf photo lene aaye hai'. This attitude of Shehnaaz was picked by the viewers, and they have been slamming her for the same. But she doesn't deserve this, and her fans will agree.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill along with MC Square where she is termed as 'ghamandi'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Remember that Shehnaaz Gill who made an entry in Bigg Boss 13 state and won our immediately and till date she is the same, but the world has made her strong as she has learnt that our lots of judgements around and she will never ever show her emotional side to the world.

Recently in interaction with Ayushmann Khurrana for her show Shehnaaz broke down that even she has gone through the toughest phase of her life but has stopped crying in front of anybody as she knows they will only pass judgment or rather sympathies with her. And she doesn't want both.

Shehnaaz ?? you are the strongest loosing the person u love the most who u considered everything is shattering and the pain u went through i can't even imagine don't worry abt these internet trolls you are the best ♥️ sid is proud of u @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/UAzBwsWIqj — SHEHNAAZ CANADIAN FC|(Fan Boy) (@shehnaazian18) December 1, 2022

Shehnaaz is strong enough to deal with her sh*t. And this 2.0 Shehnaaz like we had told you. The girl will never talk about her personal life and that's her agenda till she survives in the industry.