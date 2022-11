After dedicating an award to Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill croons his song; 'Dil ko karaar aaya' in this viral video along with Hustle 2 fame MC Square and SIdNaaz fans cannot stop crying. Shehnaaz recently won her first prestigious award in Dubai and the girl proudly dedicated to the 'man' of her life Sidharth Shukla with the famous dialogue of her, ' Tu mera hoa, aur mera hi rahega'. Shehnaz Gill is putting her brave front each day and emerging stronger than ever and leaving her fans spellbound by her positive attitude towards life.

Take a look at the viral video of Shehnaaz dedicating an award to Sidharth Shukla

PROUD MOMENT ✊ Superstar @ishehnaaz_gill won THE RISING STAR AWARD GOES TO #SHEHNAAZGILL She dedicated this award to the one and only, the king of our hearts @sidharth_shukla SHEHNAAZ SLAYING FILMFAREME#ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/8QTof5DpTw — ?Ritu???SidNaaz❤️ (@Ritu19791) November 19, 2022

And now this video of Sana is winning hearts on the internet as she sings late actor Sidharth Shukla's popular song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

Huge respect and lots of love to Shehnaaz.... She is already raises the bar of true love definition ❤️ Strong and inspiration for all #ShehnaazGill

You being so proud for your girl #SidharthShukla Bless you both ?believing and waiting for happy ending... ?⭐ — Trupti (@THB72082078) November 25, 2022

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise left her family, fans and Shehnaaz shattered, but life move on and you have to accept what life throws at you, Shehnaaz has very gracefully accepted what life has given and she has endured all her love for Sid in her hearts and doesn't express it to the world and has been keeping it to herself. This is different Shehnaaz, This is Sidharth Shukla's Shehnaaz and SidNaaz fans are proud.