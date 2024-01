Shehnaaz Gill was seen celebrating her birthday alongside her brother Shehbaaz. In the picture, you can see how Sana is cutting the cake with no smile on her face and is rather looking sad. While her brother lifts a piece of the birthday cake for her. Shehbaaz shared this picture of the celebration on his Instagram account. The netizens wish all the love and happiness to Sana on her birthday. They notice Shehnaaz's sad face and claim that she doesn't look happy like before. Shehnaaz Gill is seen in her simple avatar and sans makeup and this look of her is making her fans worried about her real and inner happiness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHBAZ BADESHA (@badeshashehbaz)

As Shehnaaz celebrates a quiet birthday with her brother, fans recall her birthday celebration with Sidharth Shukla where he throws her in the pool. The fans claim that she was so happy with him at that time and definitely things have changed drastically.

Wherever Kullu is now ....he would be cheering the loudest nd wishing his Moti on her birthday ...bcoz no one can love the ? as his Moti does ❤️✨#HBDShehnaazGill#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/alMuHwb1zI — Bikash (@Biku_SidNaaz) January 26, 2024

Shehnaaz who has been trying hard to cope with the huge loss of her life Sidharth Shukla leaves her fans extremely saddened with her latest appearance. Shehnaaz gained fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and ever since then she has been unstoppable. After Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz has become more mature in dealing with things and fans believe she has stopped showing her real self and is being courageous and happy only for the cameras and is opposite offscreen. Shehnaaz Gill has moved on from Sidharth Shukla's death, but definitely the void will remain forever. We wish a cheerful birthday to the shining diva of tinsel town- Shehnaaz Gill.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill.