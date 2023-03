Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are strongly lashing out at Bollywood singer after she took a dig at the actress and questioned her talent. Ever since then Sona has been facing a tough time on Twitter as Bigg Boss 13 fame fans want her to be blocked by everyone for her snide comments on Shehnaaz. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress fans are running a strong hatred campaign against Sona as they claim they are protecting Sana from evil eyes. Shehnaaz Gill is also hailed by her fans for not speaking anything over this controversy claims of Sona and this only shows that the girl has decided to keep herself from negatively and even SidNaaz fans are urging that they too stop this hate campaign and follow their idol of using silence as their strongest weapon.

all the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV.Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 23, 2023

You focus on you work and take care. You are born to fly.

EVIL EYES OFF SHEHNAAZGILL pic.twitter.com/LijnGB6PZa — Debika1 (Fan Account) (@debika1_ray) February 28, 2023

The block button is useful. Please use it. Middle finger to the idi*t EVIL EYES OFF SHEHNAAZGILL pic.twitter.com/sQXnIae1u6 — ℰᎽℰЅ (@itz_myEyes) February 28, 2023

Bigg Boss 13 and recently she took a dig at her after fans were hailing Shehnaaz for showing respect towards Namaz as she stopped singing during that time. After being slammed by Shehnaaz's fans Sona shared a cryptic post on sucking to men of Bollywood and getting work for survival and many thought that the singer was aiming at Shehnaaz. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz didn't even react to Sona's slamming, and she chose to maintain her dignified silence. Earlier Sona Mohapatra slammed , and many other men, especially who were accused of Me Too.

Be like our idol

Our girl never wastes her energy on losers

EVIL EYES OFF SHEHNAAZGiLL pic.twitter.com/Ztp5Q9Uhpj — Rani K (fan account) (@Shehnaaz_Love10) February 28, 2023

Shehnaaz is all set for her Bollywood debut film Kisi Ka Bai Kisi Ki Jana with Salman Khan staring Pooja Hedge as a female lead. Sana cannot contain her excitement to see her fans reaction after this big break.