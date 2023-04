Salman Khan has been asking Shehnaaz Gill to move on as he feels she too deserves to lead a happy life after Sidharth Shukla. However, Shehnaaz Gill's fans are upset with the superstar, wondering why he is forcing her. There has been a lot of criticism that the Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan actor is facing for his move on a statement for Shehnaaz Gill. According to reports, the actor has left SidnAaz fans are highly upset and they are questioning him about why she is forcing things at her, because when Salman Khan was talking about Shehnaaz to move onto Kapil Sharma's show, she chose to keep her silence, and many of her fans assumed that she was being forced. One fan of Shehnaaz said, "But use uske man se to tayar hone do yaar, why are you forcing her man?" Another user said, "Shehnaaz is giving cringe expressions". Also Read - Pooja Hegde spills the beans on working with Salman Khan; 'We're the perfect match' [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Salman Khan asking Shehnaaz Gill to move on.

While Shehnaaz Gill is too admitted that she will move on her and is even ready to fall in love, but with the right man and at the right time. Well, Shehnaaz is right now entirely focused on her career, and she is not even thinking about her personal life as she has gotten a lot of work opportunities and has become unstoppable. Shehnaaz is everyone's favourite, and that is the reason even Salman Khan, who is her mentor, wants her to stay happy, and he is almost forcing her to move on. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Pooja Hegde opens up about whether she felt uncomfortable being Salman Khan's leading lady due to their age difference

Raghav Juyal refuses dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill

There have been numerous link-up rumours about the actress that has been making headlines with her co star , while the actor and the dancer too has denied the rumours, claiming that he is here to make films and has so much time for love. Shehnaaz Gill is making her mark in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jana and is playing one of the lovers. Raghav and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry is loved by fans, and they both share a great bond in real life too. While they have maintained that they are good friends.